Lafayette couple arrested for second degree cruelty to juvenile

At around 6:00 pm on January 26, 2023 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital in reference to a two-year-old female brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body.

Through further investigation detectives learned that the victim had second degree burns to approximately 60 percent of her body, and drug ingestion (marijuana and fentanyl), police say.

As a result of this investigation the child’s mother, Krystie Racine, 20, of Lafayette, was arrested and charged with one count of second degree cruelty to juveniles. Racine's boyfriend, Isaiah Narcisse, 22, of Lafayette was also charged with one count of second degree cruelty to juveniles.

Both were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.