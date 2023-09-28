Lafayette Council to consider short-term rental ordinance again

The Lafayette City Council is set to decide on the issue of short-term rentals at Tuesday's meeting.

The council has been going back-and-forth on the issue for several months now, and the decision has been postponed several times.

At Tuesday's meeting, the council will consider three options: to allow short-term rentals; to outlaw short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods; and to allow them under certain conditions.

To read all three options, scroll down.

The option to outlaw STRs in residential neighborhoods is coming from Council Member Andy Naquin; the option to allow them with certain conditions is coming from Council Member Nanette Cook. There's no council member's name on the option that would simply allow them in residential neighborhoods.

Cook's option would require adjacent property owners to consent to the operation of an STR.

Here are the three options:

The City and Parish councils meet on Tuesday; the Parish Council meetings starts at 4:30 p.m., followed by a special joint meeting at 5:15 p.m. On that agenda is an ordinance that would add certain requirements to the current budgets. After that meeting, the City Council meets at 5:30 p.m.

If you want to see any agenda for either of the councils, you can click here. You then look for the date of the meeting you're interested in, and click on that to get a list of agendas and agenda items.

The meetings are held in the auditorium of City-Parish Hall, on the corner of University Avenue and St. Landry Street in Lafayette.