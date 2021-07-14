Lafayette Council sets April 21 town hall for American Rescue Plan funds

Lafayette City Council will host a town hall meeting on Wednesday, July 21, in the Town Hall Auditorium of the Clifton Chenier Center in Lafayette.

The purpose of the meeting, the city council press release says, is to discuss the allowable uses for the Corona-virus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds awarded to the City of Lafayette from the American Rescue Plan Act, as well as to solicit community input for the use of funds.

On July 20, the Lafayette City Council and the Lafayette Parish Council will consider introducing an ordinance to approve the funding, they say, which would provide $85,726.551 to Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government, allocations of which would go to the City of Lafayette and the Parish of Lafayette.

The public is strongly encouraged to participate in the July 21 town hall meeting, they say, in order to receive valuable information and to get an understanding of how this funding can be of benefit and greatest impact to Lafayette Parish communities.

Final adoption for the ordinance by the council is projected for Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

The Lafayette Town Hall will begin at 6 P.M. on Wednesday, July 21 at 220 West Willow Street, Building C in Lafayette.

Lafayette City District 5 Councilman Glenn Lazard and Lafayette City District 1 Councilman Pat Lewis will host the town hall.

