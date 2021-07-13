Lafayette compost facility to reopen on Wednesday

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Public Works Compost Facility will reopen on Wednesday after being closed since March.
The facility, located at 400 Dugas Road, was closed due to mechanical issues with machinery.
Beginning Wednesday, July 14, the facility will reopen for the following:
Free Compost:
- Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Saturdays 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. (Second Saturdays Only December- February)
Machinery is available to load pickup trucks and trailers. Vehicles with an enclosed back (a car or truck with a camper top) will require citizens to load the compost with their own shovel and container(s).
Residents Bringing Yard Waste:
- Monday - Friday 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Saturdays 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Second Saturdays Only December-February)
No processed wood or lumber is accepted, nor is any trash other than tree waste and green waste. Root balls from trees, with the massive quantities of roots and compacted dirt, are not accepted at the Compost Facility.
LCG says the fee for bringing yard waste to the Compost Facility is $6.00 per cubic yard (equivalent to a half-ton pickup bed full).
Yard Waste Drop-Off Specifications
- Limbs & Branches:
- 6-inch diameter or less cut to 6-foot lengths
- Big Limbs & Tree Trunks:
- 6-12 inch diameter cut to 4-foot lengths
- 13-24 inch diameter cut to 2-foot lengths
- 25-36 inch diameter cut to 18-inch lengths and halved
- 37-inch diameter or more cut to 18-inch lengths and quartered
- Banana Plants:
- Cut to 1-foot lengths
- Bamboo Plants:
- Cut to 4-foot lengths
For more information on the Compost Facility, call 337-291-5637
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers