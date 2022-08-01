Lafayette Coca-Cola team held their second annual school supply giveaway

The Lafayette Coca-Cola team along with local businesses gave away school supplies during their Second Annual School Supply drive. School supply bags were distributed Saturday at the Acadiana Mall.

Lafayette Coca-Cola’s Do More Team were on there until the last bag was handed out to student in need of supplies for this upcoming school year.

The Coca-Cola Polar Bear made a guest appearance and drink samples and Coca-Cola items were given away.

Organizers said,"Lafayette Coca-Cola strongly believes in supporting our community and our young scholars."