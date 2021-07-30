Lafayette City Marshal's Office hosts first drive-thru backpack giveaway

The Lafayette City Marshal's Office hosted their first drive-thru backpack giveaway on Friday.

The giveaway began on July 30 at 10:00 am in the parking lot of the Destiny of Faith Church in Lafayette.

More than 500 backpacks filled with supplies were handed out to students.

Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas joined with the Rotary Club of Lafayette South to make the donations possible for parents and students in the community.

"I want people to look at the Marshal's Office and know we are going to be a part of this community. We are just excited for the people to come out to actually see the police officers," Thomas said. "Bring your kids and how many kids you have in the car, that's how many back packs you will get. Meet the officers and know the Lafayette City Marshal's Office will be here and working in the community from this point forward."

The drive-thru will continue until the last backpack has been handed out.

Children were required to be in the vehicle to receive a backpack and supplies.

