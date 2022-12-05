Lafayette City Marshal's host second annual Feed the Seniors Drive-Thru

The Lafayette City Marshal, Reggie Thomas and his team will be hosting their Second Annual Feed the Seniors drive-thru on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 11 am- 2 pm.

The event will be held in the parking lot of the Martin Luther King Center located at 309 Cora Street. The Marshal’s Cook Team will be preparing their award-winning jambalaya to celebrate senior citizens for the holidays.

Everyone can remain in their vehicle while prepared to-go plates are handed out. Walk-ups are welcome.

Last year, over 550 plates were served and the plan is to serve more this year.

All senior citizens of the community are encouraged to join.