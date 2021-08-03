Lafayette City court updates masking policy following reinstatement of mask mandate

Lafayette City Court will be implementing Governor Edwards’ face covering mandate.

On Tuesday August, 3, the courts provided details on their operations including the addition of face covering guidance. Governor Edwards' mask mandate will begin on Wednesday August 4, 2021.

For court sessions, they say the city court building remains open to the public for normal operations. All civil, criminal, juvenile and traffic dockets will be held as scheduled. Those who are scheduled must appear for scheduled court dates.

Public hours for the courts are from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Appropriate face covering must be worn at all times by those entering the Lafayette city court building. Vistiors must provide your own mask.

They say that no "socially inappropriate" masks will be permitted. Appropriate attire is also required.

While appearing in court, you may be asked by the judge to remove or lower your mask for audio purposes only.

· More information can be obtained by going to the Court’s website at https://www.citycourtlafayettela.org/Home.aspx.

Some traffic and criminal fines can be paid on the court’s website. For those that have not yet used the online system, the judges remind those having traffic tickets that most traffic tickets and some resolved criminal fines can be paid on line by using the Court’s website, https://www.citycourtlafayettela.org/Home.aspx.

A fee may apply to online payments.

Traffic and criminal fines can also be paid in person at the courthouse; by mail, (do not send cash) payable to City Court of Lafayette and mailed to the court c/o Traffic Violations Bureau, Post Office Box 2086, Lafayette, Louisiana 70502. If your ticket is court mandatory, you will not be able to pay it online.

CONTACT INFORMATION:



If you are represented by an attorney, please contact your attorney;

If you are represented by the Public Defenders’ Office, please contact the attorney assigned to your case;

For civil and eviction matters, please call: (337) 291-8720, Option 3 or fax (337) 291-8771;

For criminal/traffic/OWI matters, please call: (337) 291-8720, Option 2 or fax (337) 291-8774;

For fine payment questions please call: (337) 291-8720, Option 1;

For juvenile delinquent/traffic matters please call: (337) 291-8720, Option 4 or fax (337) 291-8181;

For court service/probation/review hearing matters please call: (337) 291-8845 or fax (337) 291-8181; and

For any matter not listed here, including contact the Court Administrator at (337) 291-8720, Option 6.

Please do not attempt to contact the Judges directly. Judges are not allowed to speak to you about cases.

