Lafayette City Council moves forward with investigation in unanimous vote

In a unanimous vote, the Lafayette City Council appropriated $100,000 for funding their investigation.

Mayor-President Josh Guillory said, "I am confident that you all have the capacity and ability to review, without paying someone to read through it at great expense to our taxpayers."

As for the paperwork, Mayor-President Guillory said it's a response to 18 questions that were posed by city council chair Nanette Cook back in June.

The questions were in regard to controversial drainage projects that have landed LCG in court.

Guillory said his administration only recently had time to address those questions once the budget process wrapped up.

Lafayette City Council's Nanette Cook said, "When we present this to our investigative team, this will probably save some of the 100k, but I think we're going to move forward, submit to our investigative team just to help us understand it."

The council wants independent auditors to look into contracts for drainage projects, as well as expenses, and use of personnel at the discretion of the mayor-president, or benefitting the mayor-president.

Councilman Glenn Lazard tells KATC the next step is to secure a contract with auditors who will conduct the investigation.