Lafayette church to host first annual RIOT Youth Foundation rally

Posted at 5:38 PM, Nov 03, 2022
The RIOT Youth Foundation will be hosting a rally of 450 students to bring awareness and combat issues they face.

November 4-5 marks the first annual RIOT Experience at One Church in Lafayette.

This event will bring awareness and help to students ages 12-18 on issues they face on a daily basis including addiction, body shaming, depression, anxiety, abuse and abandonment/rejection.

The two day rally for students will also present nationally recognized motivational speakers as well as performers including; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Dee 1, Tiphani Montgomery, Terrica Smith, Darryl Thomas Jr., Jered MacDowell, and Brandon and Katelyn Fontenot.

The event is FREE for students 12-18 years of age. Parents are also encouraged to attend and their ticket is $20.

Tickets are limited to 450 and are going fast. Both students and parents must have a ticket to attend the RIOT Experience. Tickets are available on theriotfoundation.com, or by clicking here.

