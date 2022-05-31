Lafayette church service marks Memorial Day

To mark Memorial Day, Lafayette citizens gathered in church today to honor those soldiers who lost lives in service of our country.

Lafayette Diocese Bishop Douglas Deshotel says the service was to make sure we remember the sacrifices many made for our freedom.

“In sacrificing for the freedoms that we enjoy and to protect innocent lives. And so, we remember them in our prayers. We also look to them as our examples of giving of ourselves for the good of others, which they did,” the Bishop said.

Mary Richard, a Lafayette native who attended the service, said her husband and father-in-law sacrificed their lives for the country.

She also says having them honored on this day every year is a blessing.

“It shows our appreciation that they put their lives up to save our country, so it makes us happy about that,” Richard said.