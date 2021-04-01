Lafayette church prepares for Easter Community Day event

Lift City Church in Lafayette is hosting a Community Day on Saturday, April 3.

The Easter weekend event will take place from 12 pm to 4 pm at the church located on the corner of Louisiana Avenue and Carmel Drive.

Organizers say the event will feature food vendors, music and a COVID-19 vaccination station.

More than 700 Easter baskets will be given away on Saturday. Church volunteers spent time this week packing those baskets with toys, candy, and other items.

The church says that all COVID safety protocols will be followed during the event.

For more information, visit liftcitychurch.org.

Easter Services will be held from 8:00 am until 10 am on Sunday, April 4, at the church.

