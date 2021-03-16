Menu

Lafayette church hosting Community Day event April 3rd

Lift City Church
Posted at 5:56 PM, Mar 16, 2021
A Lafayette church will be holding a Community Day next month.

Lift City Church's Rise & Return Community Day is part of its Easter Week events. It will be held on Saturday, April 30, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the church, which is located at 123 Carmel Drive in Lafayette.

The event will feature food vendors, business and organization vendors, a COVID-19 vaccination station, music, giveaways, and more.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

To register for the event and find more information, click here.

