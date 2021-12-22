Lafayette church giving back to those less fortunate this holiday season

A Lafayette church is giving back to those less fortunate this holiday season.

Freedom World Ministry held its collection drive and handed out hot meals on Wednesday.

Donations included cold-weather essentials like gloves, socks, hats, and blankets.

The church pastor says it's all about making sure everyone feels loved during this time of year.

"We give back to the less fortunate, those that don't have anything, those that may not receive anything," said Lawrence Levy, pastor for Freedom World Ministry. "Those that don't have no friends and no family you know to look out for them and make sure that they feel like somebody during this holiday season. Always make sure that the less fortunate is looked upon as being somebody."

