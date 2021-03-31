Lafayette business owner removes sign amid outrage

A sign on the front door of a business in Lafayette has received criticism and viral attention on social media for its alleged targeting of Asian Americans.

That sign has been up for more than a year and has recently been removed, but social media posts about the sign put up by Coin and Treasure on West Congress Street in Lafayette have attracted outrage online.

The sign on the business read "Coin and Treasure proudly refuses admittance to any Chinese Communist MoFo."

KATC spoke with the owner of the shop who says it was not meant as an attack on Asian Americans.

Louis Pizzolatto says that the sign on his business has been up since last year, around February or March, and is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic or recent attacks on Asian Americans. More specifically, Pizzolatto says that the sign was directly targeting the Chinese Communist Party.

"It's a singular thing. Chinese Communist Party that has murdered hundreds of thousands of people. Not war. Just out murdering. That is the story," he said.

Pizzolatto has removed the sign from his door for now, but says he intends to post another with similar sentiments towards the Chinese Communist Party.

Concerns over continued and increasing attacks on Asian Americans had many calling for a boycott of the business. Online, reviews of Coin and Treasure shared that outrage over the post.

Some reviewers have reportedly complained to Stop AAPI Hate about the business. Stop AAPI Hate, an advocacy group, responds to incidents of hate, violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning, and child bullying against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

Stop AAPI Hate reported nearly 4,000 instances of hate instances against Asian Americans in the U.S. between March 2020 and February 2021 — more than 10 a day.

The rise in hate instances mirrors the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Asian Americans unjustly face blame for the spread of the coronavirus.

