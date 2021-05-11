Lafayette Bar Association partners with Second Harvest to tackle childhood hunger

The Lafayette Bar Association has raised more than $10,000 to help Second Harvest Food Bank tackle childhood hunger in Acadiana.

The inaugural "Food from The Bar" campaign brought in $10,752 and 2,670 pounds of food donations from local firms for the food bank.

"There's been many efforts over the years that have helped children get the food they need when they need it most, but the Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a huge blow to those efforts." said Paul Scelfo, Regional Director for Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana. "The amazing generosity of 18 local law firms is a firm statement that together we will help make sure our children stay healthy."

According to Second Harvest, one in four children were at risk of hunger in Louisiana before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations collected by The Lafayette Bar Association will go towards providing some of the 40,000 meals distributed by Second Harvest to children across Louisiana this summer.

"Food insecurity is a real issue in our community and one that can be impacted with generosity and compassion. I want to thank the firms and members of the Lafayette Bar Association who participated in this worthy cause in helping to fight hunger alongside our new partner, Second Harvest Food Bank." – Shannon Dartez, President-Elect of the Lafayette Bar Association, Lafayette Bar Cares – Community Engagement Chair.

For information on how to help Second Harvest in their efforts to combat hunger in Louisiana, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel