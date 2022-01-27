Lafayette will host LHSAA State Boys’ Select High School Basketball Championships March 2-5 at Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. - Lafayette will host the LHSAA State Boys’ Select High School Basketball Championships March 2-5, 2022, at the Cajundome.

Semifinal action will tip-off on Wednesday, March 2, at 11:00 a.m. with six games. Play-off action continues with four games on Thursday. There will be no games held Friday evening, and play will conclude with five championship games on Saturday, March 5.

“We are excited to host the Select Basketball Boys’ High School State Championships and appreciate the confidence the Select Boys’ Basketball Committee has in our area. We have an established history of holding a first-class event for student-athletes at the Cajundome with some of the largest attended games ever played. We expect this year to be no different,” said Ben Berthelot, President & CEO of the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission.

Following quarterfinal play, ticket sales will be broken down by division and available both online and in-person at the Cajundome. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in person at the Cajundome Box Office to avoid credit card processing fees.

