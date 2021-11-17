Lafayette attorney will not face charges in Boy Scout rape investigation

A Lafayette attorney and former Boy Scout volunteer will not face charges in connection with a rape allegation dating back to 2004.

Barry Rozas, a Lafayette attorney, was arrested in February after a complaint by an anonymous victim alleged that he was raped by Rozas at a location in the 400 block of Cajundome Boulevard.

According to the Lafayette Sheriff's Office, the complaint received from the Boy Scouts of America was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the findings of that investigation were then submitted to a judge.

That judge, they say, determined there was sufficient probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Rozas. Upon Rozas’ arrest, the charges and case were turned over to the District Attorney’s office per standard protocol, LPSO states.

We spoke to Kevin Stockstill, who represents Rozas, about the District Attorney's decision to not file charges against his client.

"It was a terrible burden, something that, he’s had to live with for the past nine months," he said. "He was obviously relieved that the district’s attorney’s office made that decision.”

Plus, we asked Stockstill about the evidence they gathered to present a case for Rozas.

“We basically had to go back in time,16 years, and almost try to create an alibi," he said. "We did our best, I think we came close, using scrapbooks, pictures, newsletters that the pack, that actually Mr. Rozas would produce for the pack, that he had kept. His calendar, things of that nature.”

His attorney also tells KATC Rozas has not decided whether or not to file suit regarding his arrest back in February.

In February Rozas and his attorney Kevin Stockstill held a press conference about the allegations. During that press conference they alleged that Rozas was not allowed to participate in the Sheriff's investigation of the accusation against him, and that Rozas wasn't provided the victim's name.

Stockstill requested a preliminary hearing in March to obtain the arrest warrant and police records used by LPSO to arrest Rozas.

Stockstill told KATC then that his request was "satisfied" after he was able to obtain the documents without needing a formal hearing before a 15th JDC Judge.

In March, Stockstill said that he didn't expect an indictment from the D.A. because he was hopeful that such charges would be prevented after he conducted his own investigation into the allegations against Rozas.

The District Attorney's Office says they refused to charge Rozas after reviewing all evidence as well as speaking with the accuser.

Rozas' arrest was part of an investigation by Lafayette deputies after the Boy Scouts of America turned in dozens of complaints to law enforcement in November 2020. Those complaints spanned decades.

