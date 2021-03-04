Lafayette attorney accused of rape in Boy Scout case obtains evidence used to arrest him

LAFAYETTE, La. — The defense for a Lafayette attorney accused of rape in a complaint from the Boy Scouts of America says he is hopeful that his client will not be formally charged after obtaining evidence that was used in the February arrest.

Barry Rozas, 53, of Lafayette was arrested on Feb. 3, on a first degree rape charge relating to an investigation by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office after the Boy Scouts turned in dozens of complaints in November 2020 to law enforcement, which span decades.

Rozas held a press conference shortly after his release to deny the allegation, which he said was made in a hotline set up by the Boy Scouts after a class action lawsuit was filed.

Rozas has not yet been formally charged by the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office for first degree rape.

His attorney, Kevin Stockstill, requested a preliminary hearing on Thursday to obtain the arrest warrant and police records used by the LPSO to arrest Rozas.

Stockstill told KATC that his request was "satisfied" after he was able to obtain the documents were produced without needing a formal hearing before 15th JDC Judge Royale Colbert on Thursday.

Stockstill said that the documents will not be made public until after the D.A. formally files charges against Rozas.

However, Stockstill said that he doesn't expect an indictment from the D.A. because he is hopeful that such charges will be prevented after he conducts his own investigation into the allegations against Rozas.

He adds that LPSO has not yet finished their own investigation as they have not given a report to the D.A., which would then file formal charges against Rozas over the allegations.

