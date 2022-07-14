Lafayette Art Association plans yard sale before the big move

Before they move to their first new home in 30 years, the Lafayette Art Association is having a yard sale.

At the end of this month, the association will be moving to its new home a few blocks away in the oil center. To read about that click here.

And to cut down on the amount of "stuff" that has to be moved, there will be a yard sale at the current location, 1008 E. St. Mary Boulevard, this weekend.

The hours will be 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The sale is open to the public.

There are no set prices - just make an offer.

What do they have? Lots of miscellaneous items, artwork, art supplies, art books, dishes, desks, and more.

On August 1, LAA will be moving into a new home - still in the Oil Center - at 1019 Auburn Avenue. The old location will be closed on July 30, and the new location will be open on August 2. The operating hours will change: Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

LAA is planning a grand re-opening celebration, and the date will be announced later.

The association was established in 1959 and is the oldest operating art association in Lafayette. This is the LAA's fourth location since 1969. Until 1980, the association lived in the old AOC building, then from 1980 until 1990 it was in the Symphony Building. LAA has been in its St. Mary Boulevard location since 1990.

The LAA hosts an array of workshops and classes for both adults and children, affording art enthusiast the opportunity to ignite their passion in the arts in a wide variety of media. Besides various member shows, the LAA also sponsors two annual juried and judged open competitions: Freeze Frame and The Eye of the Beholder. The Eye of the Beholder (est. 1985), which is usually held in August every year, has been postponed due to the timing of the move and will be held October 11th thru November 26th.