Lafayette Art Association moving this month

The Lafayette Art Association will soon be moving into it's new location.

On August 1, LAA will be moving into a new home - still in the Oil Center - at 1019 Auburn Avenue. The old location will be closed on July 30, and the new location will be open on August 2. The operating hours will change: Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

LAA is planning a grand re-opening celebration, and the date will be announced later.

The association was established in 1959 and is the oldest operating art association in Lafayette. This is the LAA's fourth location since 1969. Until 1980, the association lived in the old AOC building, then from 1980 until 1990 it was in the Symphony Building. LAA has been in its St. Mary Boulevard location since 1990.

The LAA is staffed by volunteers, and operates a central art gallery plus satellite galleries in town. They lease studios to local artists, host workshops and classes for kids and adults, and displays the art of their members. The LAA also has two annual open juried and judged competitions: Freeze Frame and the Eye of the Beholder. The latter, which usually is held in August, will be postponed this year because of the move. It's now set for October 11 through November 26.

