Lafayette apartment damaged after fire starts in kitchen

Firefighters in Lafayette are investigating a kitchen fire that caused damage to a home at Beau Soleil Estate.

The Lafayette Fire Department says at 6:56 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a residential fire at Beau Soleil Estate, 816 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The fire, they say, was reported by a neighbor after noticing smoke coming from the residence. Crews arrived on the scene and discovered the fire in the kitchen of the home. It was quickly extinguished.

The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, they say.

LFD reports that the occupant of the home was awakened after coughing due to the smoke in her bedroom. She exited her bedroom and noticed thick smoke down the hallway coming from the kitchen. She was able to escape without injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire which was determined to have started on the kitchen counter.

