Lafayette Animal Shelter takes in 61 animals in a day, urgent need for adopters

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is waiving pet adoption fees this week. Approved residents can adopt animals in the shelter free of charge until Saturday.

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) took in more animals in one day than it normally does in a week, officials say.

Monday, 61 dogs and cats, either strays or surrendered by their owners, filled the shelter. The average intake during summer months is about 80 a week.

In a recent Facebook post, the animal shelter made the announcement and asked residents to help clear their kennels. Fees will be waived.

Dogs and cats will be available free of charge through Saturday, June 12. Hours of operation Friday are 8:00 a.m.-4:30 and Saturday from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is located at 410 Dugas Road.

“By Tuesday morning, all 96 dog kennels were full,” LASCC Director Shelley Delahoussaye said. “This is literally a life or death crisis. We don’t have kennel space. As a municipal shelter, we’re obligated to take in animals, but if there’s no space available, euthanasia may be the only option to create space.”

As was the case this week when seven dogs with severe behavior or medical issues were euthanized. “If we had space, we could have worked with and trained the dogs with behavior issues and continued care for the dog with severe mange which would have taken about three more weeks to treat. We needed to create space for healthy dogs,” Delahoussaye said.

The care center opened last month after moving to a new facility offering additional space and new improvements.

For more information contact LASCC at 377- 291-5644.