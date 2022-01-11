Lafayette Animal Shelter joins in on Betty White challenge

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) and Friends of the Lafayette Animal Shelter (FLASH) are teaming up to raise funds to benefit the animals at the shelter in honor of Betty White.

Beginning on January 17 through January 21, donations can be made to FLASH which will be used for items needed, such as doghouses, microchips, blankets, etc.

According to LCG, FLASH is a non-profit organization that helps improve the lives of the animals at LASCC as well as homeless and at-risk pets in the community.

"Betty White was one of the biggest animal rights activists in the world, and it's an honor to raise funds on her 100th birthday! It's my hope that this will not only raise funds for the shelter but also showcase some of the animals that need a FUR-ever home," LASCC Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said.

To donate, please visit www.flashlafayette.org and click on the donate button. Donations can also be mailed to FLASH, P.O. Box 51609, Lafayette, LA 70505.

