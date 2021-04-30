Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center to temporarily close

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) will temporarily close for approximately one week while employees move equipment, supplies, and animals to the new center at 410 Dugas Road.

During this time, Animal Control Officers will continue to answer dog bite and dangerous animal calls. Officers will not pick up wildlife traps and the shelter will not accept animals or conduct pet adoptions.

LASCC will close at noon on Monday, May 3, and is tentatively scheduled to reopen at its new location on Monday, May 10.

