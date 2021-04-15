Lafayette airport providing opportunities for contracts with rental car companies

The Lafayette Regional Airport is providing opportunities for rental car companies to have contracts with the airport.

An outreach event was held Wednesday for rental car suppliers. Airports nationwide that accept FAA funding, which the Lafayette airport is receiving for its new terminal, must participate in disadvantaged business enterprise efforts.

Committee meetings are being held nationwide regarding the contracts; Lafayette is one of many participating airports.

The committee also answered questions about the development of the new airport terminal, which is scheduled to open in September.

