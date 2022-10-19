Kyiv City Ballet makes its way to Acadiana

Russia's war in Ukraine may seem like a world away, but for some in Acadiana, it hits very close to home.

Later this week, some who have been displaced by the war, will literally take center stage.

This week, Lafayette's Heymann Performing Arts center features the Ukrainian flag to welcome dancers form the Kyiv City Ballet, who are set to take the stage Sunday night.

Among those who will be in the audience, Jared and Rachel Doise, owners of Legends Lafayette who also adopted their son from Ukraine.

"He was eight months old when he went home so he knows he's from Ukraine, you know we try to expose him to as much of his homeland as possible. So he would be aware we were actually very surprised from the strong reaction that we received from him. He was very upset about the war,” Rachel said.

Their adoption liaison was killed in the war.

“He was shot by a sniper, he was just checking on things outside of his building. And now his wife is a widow and his children are fatherless. So it's very, very heartbreaking.” Rachel said.

Also planning to attend, is Nadya Kozinets who was born in Russia, but has lived in Ukraine.

She's been watching the events unfold from Lafayette, which she now calls home.

"My house was next to the bridge for example and I saw that in the New York times. Or the Atlantic on the first page. It's unimaginable, you know,” Kozinets said.

Their stories show a connection to events, seemingly a world away being brought to Lafayette this week with the ballet's performance.

For the ballet, the show must go on, dancers say to show resilience, and strength on behalf of Ukraine.

"The two sides are going to have to sit down and negotiate out the end of this. Both are going to have to make concessions so it's never going to be the same,” Jared said.

The Kyiv city ballet takes the stage at the Heymann Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. this coming Sunday.

Tickets are still available on the PASA website or Ticketmaster, and can be accessed by clicking here.

