KRVS Fall Fundraiser underway

KRVS Public Media's Fall Fundraiser is underway.

The annual event, that seeks to secure funding from listeners to support the public radio station, lasts for two more days.

"Anybody who's ever listened to the radio station knows what we do," says director Patrick Mould. "We highlight music, we highlight the arts, we highlight the culture, we highlight our Cajun Creole lifestyle. We just highlight how we live around here. We live differently from the rest of the country, and KRVS is reflective of that."

According to the station's website, "KRVS is one of the most listened to and streamed public broadcasting services in the country because of the support of our listeners."

KRVS's local programming focuses on Acadiana's unique cultures with shows hosted in Louisiana Cajun French and Creole, as well as shows hosted in Spanish. KRVS also offers locally produced shows featuring world music such as, K-POP, Reggae, Afropop, Japanese rock, Celtic, Kréyol, and more. You can hear World Cafe, and of course the locally-produced and most-beloved Blues Box. KRVS's programming is available on the dial at 88.7 FM, online via their free live-stream, and on-demand at krvs.org.

There are several ways you can donate. You can set up a monthly donation, make a one-time donation or make a donation that will snag you some swag.

There's a member discount card that offers special deals at local businesses, and certain levels of donation entitle you to gifts like T-shirts and other clothing, mugs and even a subscription to the New York Times. To see the ways you can help, or to listen to the shows on the station, click here.