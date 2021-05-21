Kiwanis holds Accelerated Reader prize drawing at Baranco and Middlebrook Elementary

Prizes were handed out on Friday morning to students who reached their Accelerated Reader goals at two Lafayette elementary schools.

The Kiwanis Club of Lafayette partnered with the school system to launch the program to encourage students to read.

Upon reaching their goals, students became eligible to win one of several prizes.

Raffle tickets were handed out for reaching AR points goals during each nine week period. Those who read past their goals received extra tickets to be entered into the drawing.

Bikes, razor scooters and several other prizes were given away at Friday's drawings at Dr. Raphael Baranco Elementary and Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary.

The drawings are taking place at schools across Lafayette Parish during the month of May.

