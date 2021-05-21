Kiwanis Club of Lafayette supporting young readers

Young readers in Lafayette Parish are meeting their goals and winning some great prizes all at the same time.

It's thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette's new Rewards for Reading program, which aims to encourage kids to pick up a book and meet their Accelerated Reading goals. A partnership with the Lafayette Parish School System, elementary school students earn points through their school's AR program to make them eligible for prizes.

Students' tickets are placed into a prize drawing to be held at each of the parish's 24 elementary schools sometime in May. Prizes include bikes, scooters, and gift bags full of fun (and yummy) goodies.

According to Kiwanis, participation in the Accelerated Reading program has increased by 58 percent since the Fall semester.

Thursday, club members visited SJ Montgomery Elementary in Lafayette to hold the prize drawing. Librarian Johanna Rees said the program is helping students strive for higher goals.

"I think the prizes were extra motivation for the kids to really get reading, to keep reading," said Reese. "To not just be satisfied with meeting their goal once, to meet it many times over."

