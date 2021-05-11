Kiwanis Club of Lafayette supporting young readers with AR rewards program

The Kiwanis Club of Lafayette is supporting young readers in Lafayette Parish.

The club partnered with the Lafayette Parish School System to launch a program this year that awarded students for earning points for the Accelerated Reader program.

During the year, raffle tickets were awarded to students who meet their AR point goals each nine weeks. Extra raffle tickets were given to students who read over their individualized goals.

Goals in the AR program are based on each student's reading level.

According to Kiwanis, participation in the Accelerated Reading program has increased by 58 percent since the Fall semester.

Student tickets will be entered into a prize drawing in May at 24 elementary schools in Lafayette Parish.

