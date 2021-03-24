Kiwanis Club of Broussard-Youngsville holds charter ceremony

The newly formed Kiwanis Club of Broussard-Youngsville held its charter ceremony Tuesday at The Madison in Broussard.

Though it was organized in September last year, president Lacie Billiot said the club was able to come together and announce its formation to the community thanks to loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

Billiot explained the Kiwanis Club's mission is to help one community at a time, one child at a time, so it focuses on service projects to help Acadiana children. To that end, clubs in Acadiana are partnering to host a teddy bear drive that will benefit the pediatric burn unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Learn more about the teddy bear drive here.

Tuesday's meeting was mostly a formality, Billiot added, but it was a way for the club to get its name out into the community and announce that it wants to help.

"[We're] letting everybody know that we are here and we are here to help. There are lots of clubs throughout here in the Acadiana area but we are one of the newest," said Billiot. "We have kind of taken off running and we're gaining steam. We can't wait to help."

The club meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month at Fezzo's in Broussard at noon. For those who are unable to get there or who are uncomfortable meeting in person because of the pandemic, the club also offers the meetings over Zoom.

For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Broussard-Youngsville, click here.

