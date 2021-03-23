Kiwanis Club hosting teddy bear drive

LAFAYETTE — Several branches of The Kiwanis Club across Acadiana are joining together to host a teddy bear drive.

The drive will benefit the pediatric burn unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Kiwanis says that the bears help bring comfort to young patients entering the burn unit for treatment. They bears also get treated as "patients," by being dressed in the same bandages and dressings as the children.

The Kiwanis club is asking for new bears sized 12-18.

They can be dropped off at the following locations:

Cajun Fitness, Youngsville- 818 Fortune Road

Cajun Fitness, Broussard- 812 E Main St.

Cajun Fitness, Rayne- 1225 Church Point Hwy.

Ann Raush State Farm- 810 S St. Blaise Lane, Suite F

MC Bank, Youngsville- 2480 Youngsville Highway

Home Bank- 1219 Albertson Parkway, Broussard

Cajun Fitness, Eunice- 163 N Bobcat Drive

Cajun Fitness, Opelousas- 2930 S Union Street

Donations are being accepted through April 15th

