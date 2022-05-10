Kaplan woman dies in Lafayette Parish crash

A Kaplan woman died early Tuesday after her car was rear-ended by an SUV.

The accident happened on La. 343 near Moon Court Road in Lafayette Parish, troopers say.

Lenh C. Vong, 59, died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened at about 4:30 a.m.

Troopers say she was traveling north on the highway in a car, and slowed to make a right turn into a private driveway. She was rear-ended by an SUV driven by a 33-year-old Rayne woman.

After the SUV rear-ended the car, both vehicles ran off the road, troopers say. Vong was critically injured and died at a local hospital. The driver of the SUV suffered only minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital, troopers say.

Standard toxicology results are pending for Vong. The SUV driver, Jessica Rodriguez, submitted a breath sample which indicated no alcohol present and she displayed no signs of impairment. She was cited for LA RS 32:58 Careless Operation and LA RS 32:295.1 No Seat Belt. This crash remained under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 9 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths in 2022.