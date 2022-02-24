Kaplan man sentenced in slaying of Lafayette man

The Kaplan man convicted in the 2017 slaying of Christon Chaisson has been sentenced.

Tyler Benoit was convicted by a jury back in October of manslaughter and obstruction charges. On Thursday, a judge sentenced him to 40 years on the manslaughter charge and 20 years on the obstruction charge, to be served at the same time.

Assistant District Attomeys Alisa Gothreaux and Roya Boustany argued for the state in the sentencing hearing, a release from the District Attorney's Office says. Lafayette Police Department Detective Norman Maldonado conducted the investigation, which found that Chaisson was shot and killed by Benoit when Chaisson tried to intervene in a physical argument between a woman and her boyfriend in Downtown Lafayette.

Benoit's family and Chaisson's family both testified at the hearing.

