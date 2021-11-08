Kaliste Saloom nighttime lane closures announced

Nighttime lane closures on Kaliste Saloom Road will take place beginning on Wednesday, November 10, LCG says.

The closures will take place between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. to continue concrete paving efforts. During closures, Kaliste Saloom will be restricted to one lane controlled by flaggers.

Subsequent paving operations/lane closures will be conducted intermittently one to two nights per week over the next four weeks, weather permitting.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes during this time if possible.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel