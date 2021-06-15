Police: Juvenile suspect in fatal N. Pierce Street shooting turns himself in

Lafayette Police say a suspect in the N Pierce Street shooting last week has been arrested.

On Monday June 14 at around midnight, a juvenile suspect turned himself in to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He was then transported to the police department where he was interviewed, police say.

The suspect was then booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center with the charge of Second-Degree Murder.

The name of the suspect was not released.

On Monday, KATC spoke with the family of the victim 14-year-old Zaria Faith Garry. Garry died Saturday at a local hospital following a shooting on June 10, 2021.

Lafayette Police say the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with Garry. The altercation turned violent when the suspect produced a firearm, the spokesperson stated.

Garry was then shot by the suspect. That person then fled the scene.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel