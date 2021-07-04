Jury returns guilty, not guilty verdicts for brothers in murder trial of Lafayette boxer

The jury in a murder trial for two brothers in the 2018 shooting death of Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard returned verdicts Saturday night, according to our media partners at The Advocate.

Jurors deliberated for about five hours.

Shavis Toby was found to be guilty of second-degree murder and guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. His brother, Carlos Toby, was found to be not guilty of second-degree murder and guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life in prison sentence without the possibility of parole, while the conspiracy to commit second-degree murder sentencing will be at a later date.

Defense attorneys for the Toby brothers argued that their clients were not responsible for Broussard's death, saying the state's evidence was circumstantial, The Advocate reports.

Included in the evidence presented by the state was the DNA of Shavis Toby found on the fingertip of a latex glove recovered at the crime scene.

The jury was instructed to consider each charge for each defendant separately, despite the trial's joint nature.

