Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Juneteenth Family Fun Day held in Lafayette

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Image (43).jpeg
Posted at 9:29 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 22:29:24-04

Part of a full day of Juneteenth events going on in Lafayette was a Family Fun Day.

The event was held at the Clifton Chenier Center on W. Willow Street from 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Families enjoyed music from live Blues and Reggae bands, along with African drum and dance performances. There were also spoken word performances.

Featured performers included Joseph Breaux & Voices of Inspiration, Lee Allen & Friends, and Homegrown Reggae with Russell Cormier.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.