Juneteenth Family Fun Day held in Lafayette

Part of a full day of Juneteenth events going on in Lafayette was a Family Fun Day.

The event was held at the Clifton Chenier Center on W. Willow Street from 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Families enjoyed music from live Blues and Reggae bands, along with African drum and dance performances. There were also spoken word performances.

Featured performers included Joseph Breaux & Voices of Inspiration, Lee Allen & Friends, and Homegrown Reggae with Russell Cormier.

