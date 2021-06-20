Juneteenth Family Fun Day held in Lafayette

Part of a full day of Juneteenth events going on in Lafayette was a Family Fun Day.
The event was held at the Clifton Chenier Center on W. Willow Street from 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Families enjoyed music from live Blues and Reggae bands, along with African drum and dance performances. There were also spoken word performances.
Featured performers included Joseph Breaux & Voices of Inspiration, Lee Allen & Friends, and Homegrown Reggae with Russell Cormier.
