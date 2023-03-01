Judge Marilyn Castle announces plans to retire

Judge Marilyn Castle has announced her plans to retire at the end of the year.

In a release, Castle said she will retire from her service as District Judge for the 15th Judicial District Court effective December 31, 2023.

The release states that she has sent notice of her upcoming retirement to the Secretary of State today.

"Judge Castle was elected to the bench in 1998 and will complete 25 years of service at the time of her retirement," the release states.

The release states Castle has given prospective notice of her retirement plans in order that the Governor may set the election for her replacement to coincide with the regular fall election scheduled for October, which includes races for governor and other elected statewide officials.

"I want to give early notice to avoid the necessity and expense of a special election or appointment of a temporary judge. I will remain in office after my successor is chosen and until the end of the year to allow for a smooth transition," the release quotes Castle as saying.

According to the release, during her tenure as judge, Castle has served numerous terms as Chief Judge of the Fifteenth Judicial District Court. She has also served as President of the statewide Louisiana District Judges' Association. She currently serves as a member of the Lafayette Parish Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee, the Louisiana Judicial Structure Task Force and the Louisiana Law Institute.