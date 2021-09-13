Watch
Johnston Street business hit by gunfire Sunday morning in Lafayette

Posted at 8:37 AM, Sep 13, 2021
A business on Johnston Street was reportedly struck during a shots fired incident early Sunday morning in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police say they responded to reports of shots fired around 1:57 am on September 12 in the 100 block of Lana Drive.

Witnesses reportedly observed an unknown person discharging a weapon in the roadway, according to police.

The department says that a business located in the 4500 block of Johnston Street and a vehicle in the parking lot received damage during the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

