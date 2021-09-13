Johnston Street business hit by gunfire Sunday morning in Lafayette

A business on Johnston Street was reportedly struck during a shots fired incident early Sunday morning in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police say they responded to reports of shots fired around 1:57 am on September 12 in the 100 block of Lana Drive.

Witnesses reportedly observed an unknown person discharging a weapon in the roadway, according to police.

The department says that a business located in the 4500 block of Johnston Street and a vehicle in the parking lot received damage during the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel