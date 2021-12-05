Jingle Bell shoppers were enchanted with a winter wonderland

LAFAYETTE — The Hilliard Art Museum was turned into a winter wonderland for the day.

The museum hosted Lafayette's annual Jingle Bell Market.

Cookies and hot chocolate were given in true holiday spirit and free gift wrapping was included.

The event was opened to the public and all were encouraged to do holiday shopping as well as enjoy the Christmas art.

The Lafayette Ballet Theatre dancers were part of the art, posing in the gallery of their nutcracker finery.

Cheryll Guilbeau, store manager, tells KATC, "We started out last year kind of slow, but this year we've had many people coming in to shop for Christmas. We have vendors from our local vendors who are artists. We have lots of things to buy and beautiful art to see."

Hilliard Art Museum is located at 710 E Saint Mary Boulevard in Lafayette.

