It's Homecoming Week at UL Lafayette

Homecoming festivities are continuing all week at UL Lafayette.

This year's events include a pep rally, scavenger hunt, fashion show, and decorating contests.

It all caps off on Saturday morning with the homecoming football game, when the Ragin' Cajuns take on the Texas State Bobcats at Cajun Field. The game is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Monday, students and teachers showed their pride with a block party near the Alumni Center.

"I think this is a good event; the weather is perfect, so we need to get the students involved," said student Landon Boudreaux. "There's free giveaways, you get t-shirts, money giveaways, you see the homecoming court. So I think today is all about getting the student body engaged and really prepped up for Saturday."

The week kicked off with the Paint Your Pride window painting event on Sunday. Student organizations painted the UL Lafayette Student Union windows with unique displays of spirit and pride.

For a full list of homecoming events, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel