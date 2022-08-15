Injured officer identified; family asking for prayers

The officer who was injured this weekend in Downtown Lafayette has been identified.

The family of Brian Rozas has approved the release of his name and photograph, and they are asking that the community pray for his recovery.

Rozas was critically injured this weekend during an incident on Jefferson Street. The man accused of driving the car that dragged Rozas has been arrested. To read about that, click here.

A spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department said they hope to have an update on his condition some time today.

