Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Injured officer identified; family asking for prayers

Lafayette Police Officer Brian Rozas
Courtesy Lafayette Police Department
Lafayette Police Officer Brian Rozas
Posted at 10:58 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 11:58:06-04

The officer who was injured this weekend in Downtown Lafayette has been identified.

The family of Brian Rozas has approved the release of his name and photograph, and they are asking that the community pray for his recovery.

Rozas was critically injured this weekend during an incident on Jefferson Street. The man accused of driving the car that dragged Rozas has been arrested. To read about that, click here.

A spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department said they hope to have an update on his condition some time today.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.