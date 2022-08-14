LPD: Suspect arrested after dragging officer with vehicle

According to Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department, a suspect has been arrested following an early morning incident involving an officer.

A press release sent to KATC said, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to being recklessly operated in the 400 block of Jefferson street around 1:20a.m. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop where officers then blocked the vehicle.

The driver then attempted to drive away in reverse and ran over an officer, dragging the officer approximately 100 feet.

Police said, several rounds were fired in an attempted to stop the vehicle.The suspect was taken into custody and no one was hit by the fired rounds.

The officer that was ran over by the suspects vehicle was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The officer is said to be considered stable according to the last update received.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jaylin Chavis of Lake Charles, has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following:

Attempted first degree murder

Reckless operation of a vehicle

Resisting an officer with force/violence

OWI (first offense)

Police continue to investigate and information will be updated as it becomes available.