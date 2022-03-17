Injured Lafayette firefighter released from hospital

Lafayette Firefighter Brent Haynes is out of the hospital and back home with family.

LFD gave the final update on Haynes on Thursday saying he has been discharged from the hospital. "He’s in good spirit and progressing well with his recovery in the company of his family and friends," they say.

LFD thanked the doctors, nurses, and medical staff at Oshcner Lafayette General Hospital for the care they administered.

"There’s been an outpouring of support over the past six days. We appreciate the continued support from our great community. We continue to pray for and support him during his time of healing," LFD added.

Haynes has been in the hospital since last Thursday, following a crash on I-10 involving an 18-wheeler. He was injured while escaping the impact of the 18-wheeler hitting the front of an LFD fire truck while on the scene of another crash on I-10.

Haynes underwent surgery on Tuesday for injuries received after landing 20 feet below the crash scene after jumping over the ledge of the overpass.

A Mississippi man was arrested in connection with the crash. Read more here

------------------------------------------------------------

