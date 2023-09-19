Independent poll finds Guillory "quite vulnerable"

A recent poll conducted in Lafayette determined that Mayor-President Josh Guillory is "quite vulnerable" in his bid to be re-elected.

Guillory, who is wrapping up his first term in the office, faces Monique Blanco Boulet and Jan Swift in the October 14 race. All three candidates are Republicans.

The poll was conducted by Vantage Data House, a Shreveport-based membership organization that is non-partisan and doesn't work for candidates.

"We're a membership polling organization; members pay for polls together and we put them on our platform," says founder Bishop George. "This poll wasn't commissioned by any candidate. We don't work for candidates. We're not partisan. The data is just the data. We try to take as much of the bias out of the equation as possible."

If you want to read the poll, including the methodology, scroll down.

"The data from this survey indicate Josh Guillory is quite vulnerable in his re-election bid. A majority of voters give him higher negative than positive favorability ratings and 61% give him negative job performance ratings," the findings section of the report states. "Monique Blanco Boulet and Jan Swift receive at least a 2:1 positive to negative ratio on their image dimensions. Monique Blanco Boulet holds a slight advantage over Jan Swift at this point in the election cycle but either of the women are in an excellent position to defeat Josh Guillory in the run-off. It is clear from both the data related to “second choice” and the run-off scenarios that either Boulet or Swift will win this race. It is even more certain if one of these candidate is in a run-off with Guillory."

The poll surveyed 350 likely voters between September 10 and 12. They used cell phones, landlines, text messaging and the Kitchens Group voter panel. The margin of error for this survey is +/- 5.2% with a 95% confidence level, the report states.

Of those surveyed, 85 percent said they probably would vote in the October election.

Those surveyed gave Guillory a 61 percent negative job performance rating, with 33 percent giving him a positive rating and six percent unsure. When asked about their impression of a candidate, 51 percent had an unfavorable opinion of Guillory, 37 percent had a favorable opinion and 12 percent said they couldn't rate him.

For Blanco Boulet, 40 percent had a favorable opinion, 17 percent had an unfavorable opinion and 43 percent say they couldn't rate her.

For Swift, 40 percent had a favorable opinion, 12 percent had an unfavorable opinion and 48 percent said they couldn't rate her.

On a test ballot, if the election were today, those surveyed came down 25 percent for Guillory, 25 percent for Blanco Boulet and 19 percent for Swift. Another 31 percent were undecided.

In a run off between Guillory and Blanco Boulet, those surveyed came down 29 percent for Guillory and 47 percent Blanco Boulet, with 23 percent undecided.

In a run off between Guillory and Swift, those surveyed came down 29 percent for Guillory and 44 percent for Swift, with 25 percent undecided.

Here's the report on the poll: