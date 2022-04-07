Small plane experiences landing gear issues at Lafayette Regional Airport

A landing gear issue caused a small plane to make a rough landing at Lafayette Regional Airport on Thursday.

According to the airport, the four-seat plane experienced issues while attempting to land on the runway

Lafayette Police reported that the the plane had never left the ground.

Neither the pilot of the aircraft or the passenger on board were injured.

The incident caused a temporary closure of the runway and shutdown all flights arriving and departing the airport until the plane could be removed.

Passengers are asked to check with their individual airlines for the status of their flight.

This incident comes just hours after a fire at the new terminal caused the delay of several flights Thursday morning.

Operations were back to normal at around 7:00 am.

