Small fire delays some flights at new LFT terminal

Several flights were delayed Thursday morning at Lafayette Regional Airport.

Three early morning departures were delayed after a small fire caused alarms to sound at the new terminal.

Lafayette firefighters were called to investigate on April 7.

According to Lafayette Regional Airport, there was a small fire in the offices of Delta Airlines caused by a malfunction of a charging device.

The fire caused a short shutdown of airport operations.

The airport is open and operations have returned to normal, they say.

The terminal was evacuated while firefighters investigated.

Passengers were advised to check with their airlines to see if their flight status was affected.

