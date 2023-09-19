Immigrants granted U.S. citizenship over at Edith Dupre Library

LAFAYETTE, La. — At the Edith Garland Dupré Library on UL's campus, 14 immigrants were granted U.S. citizenship during a Naturalization Ceremony as part of the Constitution Week celebrations.

Marvin Emerson Jaw, who is originally from El Salvador was one of those individuals receiving permanent status.

He came to Acadiana with his family over 6 years ago and was overcome with emotion.

"I cannot describe that one but it feels really good I think you can tell by my face," says Jaw.

Coming to America allowed him to broaden his horizons and create a better future for his family.

"For opportunities and to learn English new cultures and everything from here, and it feels really nice to [learn] new things in this life," Jaw tells KATC.

After years of preparing documents and passing tests, Jaw became a citizen in a matter of minutes.

"They decided to give us the certificate and everything they said like you automatically you have this and after the Pledge of Allegiance, you are a U.S. citizen. It's really exciting."

Strangers from over 9 countries starting their new journey together as U.S. citizens.